Planners discuss ways to diversify economy

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan on Monday chaired a meeting on three-year rolling growth strategy that aims at economic diversification, transformation and jobs led growth.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has been assigned the task to formulate the growth strategy as part of the prime minister’s economic reforms agenda. The Planning Commission under the leadership of Federal Minister Asad Umar approved the high level three years framework in October 2021. Planning Ministry has established two new sections: (i) Growth and Employment and (ii) Policy Review and Coordination.

These two sections would adopt whole-of-government approach to technically coordinate preparation and implementation of three years growth strategy on a continuous basis. The ministry has initiated consultations with a number of federal ministries and has constituted seven working groups representing various sectors of the economy. These are reforming policy incentive structure for the industrial sector, operationalisation of strategic trade policy 2020-25, enhancing efficiency seeking FDI, harnessing S&T-R&D capabilities for targeted export products, identifying facilitation measures for enhanced IT exports, targeted productivity improvements in agriculture sector and identification of policy measures to enhance agriculture sector exports and inter-provincial augmentation on population control programmes.

The growth diagnostics and timelines of work plan, recommendations and reform agenda would expectedly be finalised in the month of January 2022. The three years growth strategy aims to reorient policies and incentive structures for the private sector to bring about improved competitiveness and productivity.

Jehanzeb Khan said that a robust implementation plan was as important as a strategic roadmap. “Coordination is the fundamental aspect for result-oriented policies. The concept of partnership is globally practiced and government of Pakistan intends to expand partnerships.”