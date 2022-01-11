Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee closed almost flat on Monday as dollar supplies were sufficient to match the demand, dealers said. In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 176.68 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 176.67.

Dealers said the rupee traded in a narrow range and the demand-supply was evenly matched. “There was a demand for the hard currency from importers, but the inflows from exporters easily met that demand and helped the rupee stable at 176 level,” said a currency dealer.

“We anticipate the rupee to remain stable around current level in coming days,” he added. The market players seem to maintain caution until any positive news comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Pakistan's $6 billion three-year loan programme.

The government has asked the IMF to delay the board meeting to consider Pakistan’s sixth review until the end of January. The meeting was scheduled for January 12. The IMF board will review the recommendation to release $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility as soon as the two prior conditions, the Finance (Supplementary) Bill and the SBP Amendment Act, are passed from the parliament. In the open market, the rupee closed at 179.50 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close.