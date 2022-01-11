AGP yet to finalise NBP’s audit

KARACHI: After National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) pointed out factual errors in an audit report prepared by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) circulating on media, the Auditor said it was a ‘draft’ that was released prematurely with a violation of protocol.

“As per process, whenever the report is finalized after discussion with NBP management, it will be available in the public domain on the AGP website,” it announced. In discussions with NBP seniors, the AGP expressed concerns at the premature release of the referenced confidential draft observation report that was circulating in the media and confirmed that they were conducting an internal inquiry on the violation of protocol. The NBP management pointed out factual errors in the report in actual paragraphs and the AGP officers agreed to review them and amend wherever needed.

NBP received an audit report from the office of the Director General Commercial Audit & Evaluation (South), department of AGP, on December 28, 2021, covering the period 2012 to 2020.

In order to seek clarifications from the AGP on statements made and data quoted in the report, a meeting was held at the NBP head office in Karachi, where the AGP office was led by director general (South) and included two other senior members. During the meeting, the AGP team informed NBP that the said audit report should be construed as a compilation of their preliminary observations which are yet to be reviewed and finalized after deliberations with NBP management i.e. the report was in draft form.