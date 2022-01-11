Stocks end higher with eyes on earnings season

Stocks rose on Monday ahead of the start of corporate reporting season that could signal a rebound in earnings while am improved economic outlook also supported the market, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 541.98 points or 1.20 percent to close at 45,887.63 points. The highest index of the day remained at 45,969.63 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,205.18 points. SE-30 index also increased by 179.26 points or 1.00 percent to 18,077.65 points.

Traded shares increased by 114 million shares to 356.96 million shares from 242.26 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs11.87 billion from Rs7.93 billion. Market capital increased to Rs7.854 trillion from Rs7.772 trillion. Out of 383 companies active in the session, 243 posted gains, 112 losses while 28 remained unchanged.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said positive momentum has started and foreign funds are back after Christmas aholidays. “Their fund managers here are buying shares,” he said.

Dealers said the market is expected to cross 46,000 points level in a day or so. “Though the index is increasing, volumes are not rising at the larger scale in rupee term, which shows that major work was done in third-tier scrips,” Moti added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish led by scrips across the board ahead of financial results due this week. “Higher global crude oil prices, robust housing finance data surging by 85 percent in FY21, and IMF approval for deferment of EFF review played a catalytic role in bullish close.”

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities Ltd, said the investors welcomed the new week on a bullish note where benchmark index remained mostly in the green zone throughout the day. “Initially, the market opened on a negative note on the back of news regarding a further delay in IMF program. However, across the board buying has been witnessed in the blue-chip stocks ahead of the commencement of result season,” he said.

Power, banks, and technology sectors contributed positively where HUBC, MCB, and TRG cumulatively added 153 points while EFERT, POL, and MARI saw some profit-taking as they lost 60 points, collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palm, which rose by Rs168 to Rs2,450/share, followed by Unilever Foods that increased by Rs150 to Rs19,500/share. A major decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs73.75 to Rs916/share, followed by Gatron Ind. that decreased by Rs42.44 to Rs823.56/share.

Neelam Naz, an analyst at JS Research, said HUBC announced its board meeting to consider entitlement of dividend for shareholders which kept the stock in the limelight. “Going forward, the market may undergo a short-term correction and a buy on dips strategy is advised in the technology, fertilizer, banking, and cyclical sector stocks,” Naz said.

Unity Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 33.21 million shares that increased by 41 paisas to Rs2.43/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 30.07 million shares that closed higher by 4 paisas to Rs2.32/share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Hum Network, Telecard Limited, Tret Corp, Unity Foods Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Fauji Foods Ltd, and Pak Refinery. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 84.40 million shares from 64.38 million shares.