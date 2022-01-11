Bank advances top three-year high in 2021 on economic recovery

KARACHI: Pakistan’s banking sector advances rose by 19 percent in 2021, its highest growth in three years, thanks to economic recovery, an uptick in consumer loans, and initiation of new financing schemes by the central bank, a brokerage report said on Monday.

Banks disbursed Rs10 trillion loans in 2021 from Rs8.4 trillion a year ago.

Disbursement under TERF (Temporary Economic Relief), housing finance, and auto finance have all led to an increase in advances, according to a report issued by Topline Securities. A total of Rs435 billion or 4 percent of total advances have been approved under the TERF from April 2020 to March 2021 under which disbursements are still undergoing, it said.

The SBP expects TERF disbursements at Rs273 billion in FY2022 versus Rs163 billion in last year. “In July 2020, SBP also mandated banks to increase their housing and construction finance portfolio to at least 5 percent of their private sector advances by December 2021 otherwise they will be subject to penalties. This coupled with increased disbursements under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme also boosted overall construction and housing finance,” it said.

“Consequently, total housing finance (including finance to bank employees) has increased to Rs286bn (3.9pc of private sector credit) in November 2021, compared with Rs216 billion (3.3pc of private sector credit),” it added.

Auto financing surged by 34 percent to Rs385 billion in 11 months of 2021 driven by strong auto sales and single-digit interest rates. In the second half of 2021, the government also imposed an increased tax of 2.5-5 percent on banks falling below 50 percent advance to deposit ratio (ADR) threshold forcing them to increase lending.

The report expects the advances' growth to remain in the range of 10-15 percent in 2022 to be driven by TERF disbursement, housing financing, etc.

ADR ratio of banks in 2021 clocked in at 48.4 percent versus 47.5 percent in the previous year, which is still lower than the last 10-year average ADR of 53 percent and the peak of 83 percent in 2008.

Pakistan banking sector deposits were up 17 percent year-on-year to Rs20.9 trillion in 2021 which was higher than the last 10-year average deposit growth rate of 13 percent. Strong M2 (broad money) growth and higher remittances have led to increased deposit growth.

Currency in circulation as a percentage of broad money stood at 29 percent in 2021, compared with 28 percent in 2020 and the last 5-year average of 27 percent which could be due to low single-digit interest rates and an effort to stay out of sight of tax authorities.

Banks' investments increased by 22 percent to Rs14 trillion as banks continued to prefer investment in risk-free government securities. As a result, the Investment to Deposit (IDR) ratio of the sector improved to 67 percent in 2021 from 65 percent.