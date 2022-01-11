No plan to withdraw textile policy: Razak Dawood

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textiles Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said the Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 was not withdrawn, and the facility of Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) for the textile sector would continue to increase the export of value-added textiles.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), the adviser assured the value-added textile sector’s stakeholders of raising their problems with PM Imran Khan and the federal cabinet. He said the government would consider and resolve all issues that were highlighted during the meeting.

Dawood said the textile sector has been playing a major role in stabilising the national economy. Therefore, the government was also striving hard to resolve problems of this sector on a priority basis.

Highlighting the ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ policy, he said investment of billions of rupees was in the pipeline, and new textile units were expected to be established, which would, apart from enhancing export capacity, create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“The government has reversed the de-industrialisation process, as we are now on a path of industrial growth in Pakistan. In August 2020, the government had announced the ‘Make-in-Pakistan’ policy in order to promote export-oriented industrialisation in the country,” he added.

Under the policy, the government had reduced duties on hundreds of tariff lines involving raw material for the local industry to make domestic products competitive.

Dawood said that diversification in exports that wasn’t registered in the past, has started taking place in the country. In the last three years, the exports of non-traditional products to the traditional markets have increased significantly, as the government has geared up its endeavours to further consolidate the diversification in exports, he added.

The adviser said that the increasing imports have posed a threat to the trade deficit and to this effect the government was in the process of identifying the items, of which the tariffs would be increased to discourage imports.

“We have done a lot of work to fight the case of the GSP Plus facility,” he said, and expressed the hope that Pakistan would be able to get an extension in the GSP Plus facility from the European Union.

Earlier, PRGMEA regional chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin gave a brief introduction of the value-added apparel sector, stating the PRGMEA was the largest and elected body of garments exporters, having thousands of member companies, earning foreign exchange of over $3.5 billion annually for the country.

Representing the value-added textile industry, he urged the advisor to abolish all duties and taxes, allowing duty-free import of cotton yarn, which was a basic raw material of the value-added textile sector.

The participants of the meeting called upon the government to place a ban on export of cotton yarn of 30 single or below count in order to ensure availability of quality yarn to the export sector so that orders could be completed without hassle and unrest. They said the government should consider allowing import of cotton yarn from India via the Wagah border, as quality yarn was not available and prices were soaring.

Likewise, the apparel industry representatives further sought freeze in the special tariffs of 7.5 cents for electricity and $6.5 for gas for at least next three years and provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas for meeting export orders.

Amin said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans for industrialisation, increasing exports, creating trade surplus, generation of employment opportunities, and earning foreign exchange would become reality when government ensures availability of cotton yarn and uninterrupted supply of utilities.