Number of female drug addicts on the rise

PESHAWAR: The rising number of drug addicts, including women, in the provincial capital as well as the rest of the province, has become a serious challenge for the government and its agencies that are struggling to tighten noose around the gangs supplying ice, heroin, hashish and other narcotics to urban and rural towns.

Apart from thousands of men, now there are scores of women who have become addicted to ice, heroin, hashish and various other drugs in Peshawar and rest of the province. Many are also using pills and injections, which are available at medical stores and other shops.

A source said that a few women were addicted to drugs in the past but the number has increased in recent years. Apart from the ones seen in the streets, there are reports that the use of ice and hashish has increased among women at homes and hostels, particularly the dancing girls at parties.

One can see drug addicts inhaling and puffing drugs under bridges, roadside, deserted places in almost every part of the city. Some of them have become so weak that they cannot fight the harsh winter in open for long and die on the roadside during the cold nights.

Women are also among the addicts who can fall victims to crimes. “A 14-year-old girl hailing from Mardan and her mother were seen consuming ice and hashish in a local graveyard for quite a long time. They were taken to the rehabilitation centre last month,” a source added.

The source said female addicts were vulnerable to harassment and other crimes if they were not protected and treated by the government. Another woman addict was seen consuming ice along with her spouse at a deserted place near Hayatabad.

A young girl in her early 20s was found dead in the fields of the Pawaka village in suburban Peshawar a couple of years ago. She was shot dead by unidentified criminals who later threw her body in a deserted place. While probing the incident, police found the young girl was an ice (meth or methamphetamine) addict who was seen by many in the city streets while looking for the drug.

However, there is no public sector rehabilitation centre for women addicts in the entire district. There is only one government-run rehabilitation centre in the provincial capital which has 100 beds.

The number of addicts seen on the streets and roads in the provincial capital is alarmingly high. The local police along with district administration and other departments arrested and shifted a number of addicts to the rehabilitation centre but the situation has yet to improve.

In many cases, the teams dislodge the addicts from the busy places and roadside only for the consumption of media and social media and let them go to other places since there are no rehabilitation centres.

“We have shifted 957 drug addicts to the rehabilitation centre from December 2020 till last month. Another drug centre is being set up that will start work soon,” district officer of the Social Welfare Department Younas Afridi told The News.

Afridi and his team also shifted the 14-year-old girl and her mother to a private rehabilitation centre for treatment after she was found by the locals while spending the cold winter nights in open in a graveyard near Ring Road.

“I feel much better after treatment. Apart from treatment, we are being provided all the basic facilities and care at the centre,” the young girl, whose name is not being disclosed, said.

Apart from women, there were a few children who were also found involved in drug addiction or could become addicted while living among such people. “We recently rescued a seven-year-old boy who could have become a drug addict as he was found among many addicts. He was shifted to Zamung Kor where he is now getting the education and living a happier life,” said Younas.

The city and the province still need more centres to accommodate and rehabilitate the growing number of addicts. However, the main task is still cutting the supply route to stop or at least reduce the number of drugs reaching the district and other parts of KP.

Apart from the police, there are a number of forces tasked to stop the supply of drugs that have miserably failed to do so. The KP Police while taking notice of the situation launched special Narcotics Eradication Teams all over the province to go after the drug dealers.

The situation is still alarming in many urban, suburban and rural towns despite raising many forces along with police to curb the drug business. “Special operations were launched against mafias including the drug mafias during the last year. Special Narcotics Eradication Teams were set up for the purpose that recovered 899 kg ice, 23083 kg hashish, 1111 kg heroin during the last one year,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said while unveiling the last year’s performance of his force.

According to the chief of the Peshawar Police Abbas Ahsan, hundreds of drug sellers and dealers were held and over 500 kg ice, 4862 kg hashish and 956 kg heroin were recovered last year.

Apart from other drugs, the use of ice especially is believed to have reached an alarming level. There are many instances of deaths caused by its abuse. It has also added to the street crimes in many cities as addicts need money to buy the drug.

Experts believe that a dose of ice may trigger more than 1,200 units of dopamine which is 600 per cent more than what the body can do on its own. Continuous use of ice affects the body and shortens life by many years. It can be easily manufactured and can be consumed orally, through injections or inhaled.

The effect of ice, according to experts, lasts up to 24 hours, unlike any other drug. One dose of ice is 3.5 times more intense than cocaine and the prolonged use of ice damages different organs of the human body and cuts life short by many years.

The Peshawar police time and again launched special ‘Ice-Free Peshawar’ drives to go after the users and sellers as well as to create awareness among the people across the provincial capital.

Letters were also written to the prayer leaders of mosques to create awareness among the youth and other people about the harms of ice and other drugs. The government and its agencies need to introduce a special policy to deal with the menace and rehabilitate the addicts in Peshawar and other parts of the province.