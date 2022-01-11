Bad blood turns out to be reason behind murder in family

MARDAN: A man turned out to be the killer of his own brother during investigations into a murder case here on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that after the killing of Arshad by unidentified gunmen, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an inquiry team under SP Muhammad Qais. During the probe, the cops questioned Amir Khan, a brother of the slain man. Amir confessed during the investigations that he had paid Rs0.6 million to a hired assassin named Muslim Shah, a resident of Buner district, to kill his brother Arshad. He said he got his brother killed with consent of his father due to a monetary dispute. The police arrested both the father and son while the cops said raids were underway for the arrest of the hired assassin as well.