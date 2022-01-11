Army, FC carry out rescue, relief operation in Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Pak Army in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) conducted a rescue and relief operation in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hit by the devastating rainstorm along with snowfall.

A press release issued by the ISPR said the recent devastating rains and storms in the Khyber district rendered many families homeless and disrupted the roads and means of communication. The security forces cleared the heavy snow-bound routes and resumed the traffic. The soldiers rescued over 150 stuck families and provided them with shelter and relief goods, added the press release.