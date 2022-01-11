Army, FC carry out rescue, relief operation in Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Pak Army in collaboration with Frontier Corps (FC) conducted a rescue and relief operation in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hit by the devastating rainstorm along with snowfall.
A press release issued by the ISPR said the recent devastating rains and storms in the Khyber district rendered many families homeless and disrupted the roads and means of communication. The security forces cleared the heavy snow-bound routes and resumed the traffic. The soldiers rescued over 150 stuck families and provided them with shelter and relief goods, added the press release.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl held an emergency meeting to discuss the preparation and arrangements...
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for...
PESHAWAR: The rising number of drug addicts, including women, in the provincial capital as well as the rest of the...
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar termed Narendra Modi as the murderer of peace and humanity and said that Modi,...
MARDAN: A man turned out to be the killer of his own brother during investigations into a murder case here on Monday.A...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday asked officials of various departments to solve problems...
Comments