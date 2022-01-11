LG polls: Captain Safdar promises tickets to PML-N diehard workers

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) central leader, Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar has said his party would award tickets to only die-hard workers and activists in the Hazara division and the rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming local government elections.

“You should rest assured that the PML-N would not award tickets to the brothers and cousins of the party’s lawmakers in the coming local government elections in the Hazara and other parts of the province,” he said while speaking at the workers’ convention here on Monday.

Safdar, who is also the central president of the party’s youth wing, hoped the PMLN would sweep the local government elections being held on March 27 this year.He said the party’s central senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yusuf would announce the names of the PML-N aspirants in the Mansehra district.

“If brother or cousin of any MPA and MNA is awarded a ticket, I would never accept it as only the workers deserve to be provided with an opportunity to contest the local government elections,” the PMLN leader said.

He said the PMNN was ready to make the electoral alliance with any political party as it was also part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement but would never indulge in any sort of electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which, he believed, had pushed the country to an economic collapse because of its wrong policies.

The provincial president of PML-N Youth Wing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha, said that youths would be offered the opportunity to contest the local government elections.