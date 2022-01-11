Stuck in poverty

Recently, inflation in the country has increased due to corruption, high taxes, and a lack of skill-development learning. In 2018, the rate of inflation was 5.6 percent. In 2019, the rate of inflation was 10.6 percent. By December 2021, it had increased to over 12 percent. As a result, people are suffering. They cannot even afford medicine as the prices of medicines increased by over 100 percent in 2021.

The World Bank has estimated that over two million people have fallen below the poverty line in Pakistan. Between 2020 and 2021, the percentage of people living below the poverty line increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4 percent. It is high time that the government focused on stabilising the economy by relying on our own resources and getting rid of the IMF.

Afrasayab Abbasi

Islamabad