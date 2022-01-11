Lofty leaders

The law and order situation across Punjab is fast deteriorating. Inefficient governance, political chaos, abuse of power, mafia rule, discrimination, unstoppable dacoities, insecurity, and countless cases of rapes, murder and suicide are just some of the problems people are facing.

As administrator of the province, the chief minister has proved himself to be a wrong choice in so many ways. The damage at this point seems irreversible. Competent provincial heads are required if we ever hope to be a welfare state.

Naved Zubairi

Karachi