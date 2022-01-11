Lofty leaders

The law and order situation across Punjab is fast deteriorating. Inefficient governance, political chaos, abuse of power, mafia rule, discrimination, unstoppable dacoities, insecurity, and countless cases of rapes, murder and suicide are just some of the problems people are facing.
As administrator of the province, the chief minister has proved himself to be a wrong choice in so many ways. The damage at this point seems irreversible. Competent provincial heads are required if we ever hope to be a welfare state.
Naved Zubairi
Karachi
Recently, inflation in the country has increased due to corruption, high taxes, and a lack of skill-development...
While some people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have blamed tourists for overcrowding Murree, one thinks that...
‘Prime minister enjoying best relations with institutions,’ says Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak. One...
This refers to the letter ‘Long way back’ by Hashim Abro . It is quite astonishing that Pakistan is a ‘borrowed...
The apathy of everyone involved in the Murree incident is astounding. Our administrators conveniently blamed the...
The recent tragedy in Murree only serves to highlight that the tourism industry in Pakistan cannot even cope with...
