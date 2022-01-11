Not self-aware

Recently, inflation in the country has increased due to corruption, high taxes, and a lack of skill-development...
While some people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, have blamed tourists for overcrowding Murree, one thinks that...
The law and order situation across Punjab is fast deteriorating. Inefficient governance, political chaos, abuse of...
This refers to the letter ‘Long way back’ by Hashim Abro . It is quite astonishing that Pakistan is a ‘borrowed...
The apathy of everyone involved in the Murree incident is astounding. Our administrators conveniently blamed the...
The recent tragedy in Murree only serves to highlight that the tourism industry in Pakistan cannot even cope with...
