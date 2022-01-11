Glass bowl

This refers to the letter ‘Long way back’ by Hashim Abro (January 9). It is quite astonishing that Pakistan is a ‘borrowed economy’ despite having tremendous potential in every area – fertile land, four seasons, minerals resourcefulness and manpower. The only thing the country lack is good leadership. A country’s dependence on loans signals that its leaders are careless, unfaithful and corrupt, interested only in making money.
The country’s begging bowl, once made of glass, is made of much sturdier material now, which is much less likely to break. It is high time that we learned to live within our means by tapping into our existing potential rather than relying on external support.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
