Calamitous

The recent tragedy in Murree only serves to highlight that the tourism industry in Pakistan cannot even cope with local visitors, despite the prime minister’s claims that the industry is flourishing. Despite being aware of the massive influx of visitors, the government did nothing. Instead, just two days before the tragedy, the information minister gleefully tweeted that more than 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree and implied that it was a sign of prosperity in the country. He seems to have forgotten that Murree can only accommodate 4,000 cars at a given time. In order to promote tourism in its true sense, the government should learn from this tragedy and take some serious actions. The authorities should issue travel alerts to the public in the light of dire weather forecast. There should be banners/posters every 200-300 metres with emergency safety instructions. Besides, there should also be a vigilant force for visitors’ help and for quick response in case of any emergency.

Haroon Khan Uthwal

Okara