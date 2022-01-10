Monfils claims 11th singles title with win over Khachanov

ADELAIDE: Flamboyant Frenchman Gael Monfils claimed the 11th title of his career and his first in almost two years when he beat Russia´s Karen Khachanov at the Adelaide International on Sunday.

Monfils broke Khachanov once in each set to take the title 6-4, 6-4.

The 35-year-old Monfils has admitted he has struggled for motivation during the pandemic because he does not enjoy playing in empty stadiums. As a result his ranking has dropped from inside the top 10 to its current position of 21.

But playing in front of a large crowd who had poured in to see local favourite Ashleigh Barty win the women´s title, Monfils lifted and had the edge on his Russian opponent. Both men had no trouble holding serve throughout the match.