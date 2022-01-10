PSF trying to bring Egyptian coach

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is going to adopt the training strategy that is followed by Egyptian Squash.

Senior Vice President of PSF in the latest Annual General Meeting of the federation showed concerns over the fitness of national players resulting in their low performance at international circuit.

He then referred to the training strategy followed by Egyptian Squash and recommended that the same should be followed in Pakistan.

“In the light of this recommendation, senior management of the federation has decided to hire an Egyptian coach for national players,” said a source associated with PSF while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that a few Egyptian coaches were contacted and it is expected that an Egyptian coach will be hired soon.

“In the meantime, the higher management of PSF decided to hire a European coach as well,” said the source, adding that this is hard to accomplish given the financial constraints of the federation.

“We can hire only one coach. And it will be most likely Egyptian. European coaches are not interested in working for Pakistan,” said the source.

Yet, the source added, it is also uncertain whether the federation will be able to hire even an Egyptian coach.

A local coach said that it is quite unlikely for the federation to follow the Egyptian training strategy and hire an Egyptian coach.

“Foreign coaches, especially Egyptians, know the politics Pakistan squash is suffering from so they avoid working with PSF,” said the coach.

The coach said that during his visit to Malaysia some time back he met with a few Egyptian coaches and they all showed concerns on what Pakistan squash was going through.

“I asked them if they were interested in working for Pakistan squash but they showed no interest due to politics and issues we have here,” said the coach.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s squash coaching system has been in shambles for the last many years, making it really difficult for players to perform well at international level.

No Pakistani coach has been able to win any Asian Squash Federation (ASF) award since 2007. In 2006 and 2007, Fahim Gul won ‘Coach of the Year’ award. Rehmat Khan won the award in 2004.

Ironically, PSF sacked Fahim, its only level-3 coach, and currently there is no head coach for Pakistan squash. PSF is running its coaching system with the help of associate coaches hired on an interim basis.

Before Fahim, PSF had also sacked Jamshed Gul without any reasons. And today, there is no qualified coach in the coaching setup of PSF and no programme is being run.

Also, Pakistan has never conducted any level-3 squash coaching course and no level-2 course has been held since 2014.

The non-performing national squash coaching system is a key reason Pakistan has failed to produce champion players in the past two decades and currently only one player is in the world’s top 50.