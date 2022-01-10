Barty sends Australian Open warning with Rybakina demolition

ADELAIDE: World number one Ashleigh Barty showed why she is the Australian Open favourite when she demolished Kazakhstan´s Elena Rybakina in the final of the Adelaide International on Sunday.
Barty took just 64 minutes to see off the seventh seeded Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 and claim the 14th singles title of her career.
The 25-year-old Australian has been in superb form this week and has had to beat a host of top players in a stacked top half of the draw.
She received a first round bye, but then faced Coco Gauff (world number 22), Sofia Kenin (12) and Iga Swiatek (9) on her way to the decider.
Against the big-serving Rybakina, the world number 14, Barty dominated every aspect of play and took control of the match midway through the first set.
