Aisam beaten in doubles final

ISLAMABAD: Experienced Anglo-Dutch duo of Neal Skupski/Wesley Koolhof stopped giant-killing run of Aisam Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov beating them 6-4, 6-4 to win the ATP doubles event in Melbourne Sunday.
Aisam and his partner defeated some of the best pairs on their way into the final but fell short of winning the title against the experienced pair.
Though Aisam Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov did their best to match the winners, the lack of experience as a pair halted the victory charge.
