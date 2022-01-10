Ranking boost keeps Aisam’s hopes high ahead of grand slam

Pakistani tennis star Aisamul Haq.

ISLAMABAD: International tennis player Aisamul Haq, who got a six ranking places boost following his superb show in the ATP tennis event in Melbourne, said that performance here would make his newly-formed pair much stronger and better coordinative for the Australian Open getting underway in less than ten-day time.

Talking exclusively to ‘The News’ from the Melbourne International Airport Sunday where he was heading to Sydney to figure in yet another pre-Open ATP event, Aisam said his association with the new partner unexpectedly worked wonders.

“Since it was just our first tournament as a pair, I never expected such a success where we defeated some of the best pairs and event world, top-ranked players, on our way to the final.



“When you form a new pair, you need time to adjust and get into the full groove. But here along with Alexander Nedovyesov, we got into the act at the outset, making it into the final, courtesy to some exciting tennis we played. It was even surprising for me how quickly we adjusted as a pair. The majority of the pairs contesting doubles were having a long association, experience of seasons, and years as a partner. It is always easy to play as a team when you know the game plan of your teammate. The way Alexander adjusted to the task and we both supported each other was something exciting.”

Aisam has improved his ranking to six places by making it to the final of the ATP Ranking event to become the new World No 44.

“Such a performance always helps you ahead of a major and that too ahead of the Grand Slam. The ranking boost as well as timely adjustment with the new pair always helps you enter into the big event with a big heart.”

Aisam added that even in the final, he and his partner had their chances.

“We were unlucky to have missed some of the close calls. Had it not been for a couple of misses we were well on our way to win the opening set and that could have put pressure on the No 1 seeded pair. Yet we learned a lot and hopefully would be in best of form going into the Australian Open.”

The ace Pakistan tennis star and his partner will be seen in action in the Sydney Ranking event before heading back to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

“Hopefully, we would carry forward the good form into the Sydney International where some of the best pairs will be seen in action.”