Grilled barbeque fish in high demand

Islamabad : Recent intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has increased the demand for winter delights, particularly barbeque fish.

People throng the restaurants and fish sale points of twin cities to enjoy the nutritious food. The menu of any restaurant in winter is considered incomplete without fish as it remains in high demand during rainy and cold weather, a customer Mujahid Ali told this agency while enjoying fish at a restaurant.

A slight shift in the choices of the residents of the twin-cities has been witnessed this winter, he said adding, “They are preferring barbeque fish over the traditionally fried fish or tawa-machi,” said a fish shop owner at Aabpara.

Momin Ali, an online food delivery service provider said almost every order included fish items, especially during rain. He said the restaurants of Karachi Company, Melody Market, Jinnah Super Market, Aabpara, Super Market, F-10, F-11, G-10 Markaz, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Raja Bazaar, Saddar, and Sadiqabad were overcrowded and most of the orders were fish items. “The fish varieties high in demand are Heera, Mushka, Surmai, Dawan, Rohu, silver pomfret, Dambra, Mahasher, Thela, Salmon, and Common Carp but now the customers are asking to get their fish cooked on coals instead of getting it deep fried in the oil,” Manager of Al-Mustafa Mahigeer, Saddar told this agency.