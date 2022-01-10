‘Closure of schools to ruin academic future of students’

Ag APP

Islamabad : A large number of parents in the federal capital have demanded of the authorities concerned to open schools to protect the students from academic loss, keeping in view the disrupted academic routine during the last two years.

According to an official source, the Joint Action Committee of employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has given a call to boycott classes at educational institutions from January 10. The committee has demanded that clause 166 of the ICT ordinance should be deleted, which places the FDE and its institutions under the Islamabad mayor.

Ashraf Ali, a father of three daughters said, “My children have already faced school closures as a result of COVID-19 and suffered from huge academic loss. I request the FDE staff and authorities to come on the table to resolve the issue instead of boycotting the classes as it will only affect the student’s performance and grades in the long run.”

Talking to this agency, a teacher on the condition of anonymity said, “Teaching and non-teaching staff staged two protests in front of parliament a few weeks ago. There was something fishy in these protests as yellow buses that belong to FDE schools have been provided for the success of protests. The buses provided transport facilities to protesters from their respective schools to National Press Club. It is outrageous that the state vehicles were being provided to the protesters.”

The government servants have a duty to protect and conserve the state property and may not use it for another purpose like protests, the teacher said.

Muhammad Arshad, whose daughter is a student of Class-V at a school in sector G-9 said, “My daughter has already faced a lot of learning loss last year, as schools have been operated with a 50 per cent attendance policy on alternative days due to the COVID directives set forth by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). It’s the time to teach the new generation.”

“It is unfair to boycott the classes at this crucial time of learning,” he said while urging the concerned authorities to not put the future of students at stake.