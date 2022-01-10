Beggar squad arrests 47

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars is in full swing and 47 beggars have been arrested for creating hurdles in traffic flow on various highways and intersections.
According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasif Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 47 beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.
On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.
