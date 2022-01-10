Five arrested for refilling gas cylinders

Rawalpindi : The Pothohar Division Police Sunday arrested five persons for illegally refilling gas cylinders and registered separate cases against them.
According to Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, Sohail was arrested and gas cylinders and other refilling equipment were recovered from the accused as he failed to present any legal authorisation.
In another raid, the police arrested two accused Muhammad Afzal and Mumtaz for illegally refilling gas cylinders. Two more persons were also arrested by the police. The gas cylinders and other refilling equipment were recovered from the accused and separate cases have been registered against the accused.
