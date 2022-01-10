Man killed in train, van collision

Rawalpindi: One person died on the spot and two others were injured here Sunday when a hasty pickup van collided with a train passing through the railway track within the limits of Naseerabad Police Station.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred due to the negligence and haste of the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the pick-up van bearing registration number (BA-3068) tried to pass through the railway track but was hit by an approaching Mehr Express leaving one of the occupants of the pickup dead on the spot.
