1,500 policemen participating in rescue operation

Islamabad: More than 1,500 cops of Islamabad police are participating in the rescue operations and shifting tourists to safer places stuck in Murree due to heavy snowfall there.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younus is directly supervising Islamabad policemen who, along with other rescue teams, are participating in rescue work.

More than 3,000 persons including women and children have been shifted so far while all possible resources are being used to assist tourists.