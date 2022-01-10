NGO offers services to resolve people’s issues

SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness session on the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was organised by the Legal Aid Society (LAS), which was attended by journalists, lawyers and women participants.

The LAS members informed the participants that in 2013, retired Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid set up the Legal Aid Society to provide free of cost consultation to poor citizens and ensure legal aid to the imprisoned poor prisoners who can’t hire legal consultants due to financial constraints.

They said the ADR project was launched to decide the compoundable offence out of court through arbitration and mediation as the Section 89(B) legally protects the ADR decisions to get a decree from the court.

They said that the Legal Aid Society also forwarded many cases of malpractices of different departments to Federal Ombudsman, including the excessive gas and electricity bills and issues related to CNICs.

They further said that the resolution of issues related to mutation was a good relief to the poor people and the parties interested in resolving their issues of court.They urged the people to get their problems resolved through the LAS in an amicable manner.