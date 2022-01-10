IRSA Telemetry system sold to junk dealer at throwaway price

SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at a throwaway price of Rs45 million.

In a bid to resolve water distribution row among the provinces, Indus River System Authority had purchased telemetry systems for installation on the Indus in 2003, costing Rs320 million, to automatically monitor inflows and outflows at all dams and barrages.

According to sources the telemetry machinery since its installation has remained a bone of contention among Sindh irrigation department, Wapda and Irsa. Sources said that the telemetry system was procured by Wapda and transported to Sukkur for installation. Later, the equipment was removed from Taunsa, Panjnand, Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages. Wapda declared the system as dismantled and sold it at a throwaway price of Rs45 million.

The irrigation authorities confirmed that the telemetry system was installed at Sukkur, Gudu and other barrages by Wapda in 2010. Sometime ago, they received a letter from Wapda that it wanted to remove the system and later it was dismantled, the sources revealed, adding that he had no information about its auction. Abdul Aziz Soomro, in-charge control room of Sukkur Barrage, confirmed that Wapda had withdrawn its staff from the Sukkur Barrage. He said due to some technical reasons, the telemetry system was malfunctioning. Later, Wapda sold it as junk.