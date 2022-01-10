‘Karoonjhar hills historical, cultural asset of Sindh’

SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the Karoonjhar hills are a historical and cultural asset of Sindh.

DG M Umar Farooque, along with secretary Mines and Mineral department also visited the historical Karoonjhar hills. He said that it is his department’s duty to protect the cultural assets of Sindh and respect people’s sentiments attached to them. The Karoonjhar hills have great geological, cultural, historical and ecological importance as the people of Sindh have loved the heritage since ages.

He further said that a fact-finding committee formed by the Mines and Mineral department paid a visit to the Karoonjhar hills to verify if the mining work was being carried out there but witnessed no such work. He said that the extraction of granite from the Karoonjhar hills had been stopped since 2019, adding that his department did not provide any NOC to any mining company; however, a few companies were provided NOCs by the defence authorities.

He said that the Mines and Mineral department was keen to promote China clay, granite, marble, lake salt and other abandoned minerals. The DG further said that his department will not compromise on the destruction of Sindh’s natural resources and ecosystem.