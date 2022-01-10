Smoke emission: JI demands action against factories in Bara

BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation against the furnace factories to eliminate toxic fumes from factories in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

The demand was made by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice-President Shah Jahan Afridi while speaking at a news conference. Other Jamaat-e-Islami Bara office-bearers Saleem Afridi, Shahid Khan, Kifayatullah, Wadud Afridi and others were present on the occasion. They said the locals had been facing severe difficulties due to smoke emitted from steel mills and power outages in different areas of Bara.