Funeral prayers for six children died in landsliding held

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Funeral prayers for six children, who had died in landsliding, was offered at Basti Bhakrani on Sunday. The condition of two children who were in critical condition were under treatment at the hospital. Hundreds of people, including MNA Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood and former District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari, also attended the funeral prayer. Later, the children were buried in their ancestral graveyards.