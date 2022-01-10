Grilled barbeque fish in high demand in ICT amid chilly weather

Islamabad: Recent intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has increased the demand for winter delights, particularly barbeque fish. People throng the restaurants and fish sale points of twin cities to enjoy the nutritious food. The menu of any restaurant in winter is considered incomplete without fish as it remains in high demand during rainy and cold weather, a customer Mujahid Ali told this agency while enjoying fist at a restaurant.

A slight shift in the choices of the residents of the twin-cities has been witnessed this winter, he said adding, “They are preferring barbeque fish over the traditionally fried fish or tawa-machi,” said a fish shop owner at Aabpara.

Momin Ali, an online food delivery service provider said almost every order included fish items, especially during rain. He said the restaurants of Karachi Company, Melody Market, Jinnah Super Market, Aabpara, Super Market, F-10, F-11, G-10 Markaz, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Raja Bazaar, Saddar, and Sadiqabad were overcrowded and most of the orders were fish items.

“The fish varieties high in demand are Heera, Mushka, Surmai, Dawan, Rohu, silver pomfret, Dambra, Mahasher, Thela, Salmon, and Common Carp but now the customers are asking to get their fish cooked on coals instead of getting it deep fried in the oil,” Manager of Al-Mustafa Mahigeer, Saddar told this agency. Arslan Akhtar, a 45-year old foodie said he preferred to eat grilled fish as fried fish was unhealthy.

Grilled fish offers more healthy nutrients,” he added. When contacted, the management of Wajid Fish House, a popular eatery in Islamabad, said they were offering almost every variety of fried and barbeque fish, but the majority of customers demand barbeque fish rather than fried fish.

“We even replaced our cooking oil. Now we fry our fish in mustard oil to facilitate our health-conscious customers, but we couldn’t raise its demand,” the manager said. Another chef of a famous fish point said grilled and barbeque fish took more time to cook due to which they face difficulty to handle the rush, adding, We have installed the new setup for barbeque fish due to its increasing demand.

Sardar Iqbal, an Islamabad-based Nutritionist was of the view that grilled food was better than fried food as it was more nutritious. “Fish absorbs more fat when fried, which may increase the risks of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke by increasing blood cholesterol level in the human body,” he added.

While grill fish has lower calories and more nutritious value that help decrease bad cholesterol levels and keep humans safe from obesity, heart disease, hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and stroke.