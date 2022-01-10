Man killed in train-van collision

Rawalpindi: One person died on the spot and two others were injured here Sunday when a hasty pickup van collided with a train passing through the railway track within the limits of Naseerabad Police Station. According to Rescue 1122 officials, the accident occurred due to the negligence andhaste of the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the pick-up van bearing registration number (BA-3068) tried to pass through the railway track but was hit by an approaching Mehr Express leaving one of the occupants of the pickup dead on the spot.
MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during...
SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness...
SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at...
SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the...
SUKKUR: More than 23 percent children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition of mothers as they suffer from...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
