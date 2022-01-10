Lawyers among 400 booked for celebratory firing

LAHORE: Islampura police registered an FIR against 400 persons, including lawyers for firing in the air after victory in the Bar elections.

Several rounds of ammunition were fired into the air. The area was shaken by the celebratory firing. The lawyers were celebrating their victory in the Bar elections at Aiwan-e-Adal. Police recovered empty shells of 9mm, 223 and 30 bore pistols from the spot. The case was registered on the complaint of SI Awais Ahmed.