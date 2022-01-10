PTI leader discusses LG polls strategy with party chairman

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and Administrator Central Secretariat of the party, Zahid Hussain Kazmi, met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and discussed party’s preparations for the local governments (LGs) elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and elsewhere.

He briefed the prime minister on the measures being taken to make the Central Secretariat efficient and vibrant. PM Imran lauded the performance of Kazmi as PTI Central Secretariat administrator.

The meeting discussed the reorganisation of the party and the upcoming LG elections. “We are confident and hopeful the Central Secretariat will play the role of an efficient bridge between the party leadership and workers,” the PM said.

The administrator said every decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was acceptable to all party leaders and, with the newly appointed Secretary General Asad Umar and Additional Secretary General Aamir Kiyani, “we will play our due role in strengthening and mobilising the party at grass-roots level”. He said in the forthcoming LG elections, tickets would be given on merit so that no one's rights were breached. He said the party workers were a precious asset and their legitimate issues would be resolved on priority basis.