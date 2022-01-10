Cold, dry weather to continue

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in hilly areas. They predicted that dense fog was likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtun-khwa and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Chakwal, Noorpur Thal, Islamabad, Jhelum, Cherat, Malam Jabba, Peshawar, Parachinar, Kalam, Lower Dir, Balakot, Bannu, Drosh, Takht Bai, Pattan, Mardan, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli, Ziarat, Loralai, Gupis, Bagrote, Bunji and Gilgit while snowfall was reported at Kalam and Astore. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 8.7°C and maximum was 14.4°C.