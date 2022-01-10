Dr Malik to launch protest campaign against Reko Diq agreement

KARACHI: National Party’s president and former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Sunday announced that his party will launch large-scale protests against the Reko Diq agreement as it was against the interests of the residents of Balochistan.

The decision to start the protest campaign was taken in a two-day meeting of the NP’s central committee, which was presided over by Dr Baloch and held in Karachi.

The party’s leadership also decided to contact the Pakistan Democratic Movements’ component parties and the Pakistan People’s Party to become part of the campaign against the agreement and also approach the Supreme Court, if needed.

NP’s central secretary general Jan Buledi, Fida Hussain Dashti, Kabeer Muhammad Shai, Dr Ishtaq Baloch, Shama Ishaq, Nisar Bijenjo and other leaders were among the participants of the central committee’s meeting.

The meeting also demanded the constitutional protection be provided to border trade in Balochistan and called for the removal of barriers to legal trade between Iran and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the party leaders and workers were directed to intensify their preparations for the PDM’s protest march in Islamabad to be held on March 23.

NP’s central committee also directed all the districts-level leadership to initiate preparations for the upcoming local government election and keep in touch with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the delimitation of constituencies. The party also decided to stay in touch with all the political parties for an electoral alliance.

The meeting’s participants condemned the usage of terms, ‘South and North Balochistan’, terming it a conspiracy to divide the province. The NP leaders also appointed a noted literary figure, Agha Gul as party’s secretary research and advocacy that had fallen vacant after the death of Dr Kahoor Khan.