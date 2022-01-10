Labourer killed in Darra Adamkhel mine tragedy

KOHAT: A labourer was killed when a coalmine caved in at Darra Adamkhel town of the Kohat district on Sunday, official sources said.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the incident happened at Teendey Killay of Darra Adamkhel. The coalmine collapsed due to the continuous rain. Four labourers were buried under the rubble.
The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation. One coalminer succumbed to injuries. His body was retrieved from the rubble after making hectic efforts. Three other labourers were rescued in an injured condition. They were shifted to a hospital in Shiney Killay of Darra Adamkhel.
MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during...
SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness...
SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at...
SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the...
SUKKUR: More than 23 percent children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition of mothers as they suffer from...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
Comments