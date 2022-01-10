 
Monday January 10, 2022
National

Two held for kidnapping, killing health employee

By Our Correspondent
January 10, 2022
LAHORE: Nankana police arrested two accused on charges of kidnapping and killing an employee of health department within 24 hours. The victim Saeer Hameed, an employee of Basic Health Unit Borala Shahkot, was kidnapped for ransom yesterday. The kidnappers, including Jamshed and Zahid killed him and dumped his body in a canal . IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident and directed immediate arrest of the accused.

