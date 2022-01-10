PDMA warns of flooding in River Chenab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has issued a flood warning for River Chenab.
River Chenab is expected to rise to low to medium flood levels at the Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad headworks, a press statement issued by the PDMA read. The river's water is likely to get as high as 110,000 to 170,000 cusec at all the stated points.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed Sialkot and other concerned district administrations to remain alert and ensure people's evacuation in the event of a flood. He also directed the authorities concerned to constantly monitor the lower to medium flood situation at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad headworks.
MARDAN: District police arrested six proclaimed offenders and three drug dealers and also seized arms and drugs during...
SUKKUR: An NGO, Legal Aid Society, has offered help to resolve the issues of people.Reports said that an awareness...
SUKKUR: A modern telemetry system meant for measuring water level in Indus River valued over Rs320 million was sold at...
SUKKUR: Director General Mines and Mineral Development, Sindh, Muhammad Umar Farooque Bullo, has said that the...
SUKKUR: More than 23 percent children died in Tharparkar due to malnutrition of mothers as they suffer from...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
Comments