PDMA warns of flooding in River Chenab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has issued a flood warning for River Chenab.

River Chenab is expected to rise to low to medium flood levels at the Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad headworks, a press statement issued by the PDMA read. The river's water is likely to get as high as 110,000 to 170,000 cusec at all the stated points.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed Sialkot and other concerned district administrations to remain alert and ensure people's evacuation in the event of a flood. He also directed the authorities concerned to constantly monitor the lower to medium flood situation at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad headworks.