ICU sacks over 200 contractual employees

PESHAWAR: The management of historic Islamia College University, Peshawar has terminated the services of over 200 contractual employees in view of the decision taken by the university syndicate.

A formal notification issued to this effect stated: “In compliance with the directives of the Peshawar High Court and in pursuance of the decision of the university’s syndicate, the petitioners have been relieved from service with effect from January 8 except those who have not yet completed their three years of their contractual service as enshrined in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, 2012, (amended, 2016).”

The issue of contractual employees in the Islamia College University came to the limelight about a year ago when the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff launched a protest drive.

The effective protest campaign of the university employees forced the management and the provincial government to reach an agreement with the representative bodies of the university employees, mainly the Teaching Staff Association (TSA).

Under the agreement, a regularization process was launched for the employees who had been hired through proper procedure and advertisement.

The remaining moved the Peshawar High Court, which referred the matter to the university syndicate.

The syndicate in its recent meeting decided to relieve all the employees who have completed their three-year contract. Spokesman for the university told The News that the matter had been lingering on for years.

The university was taking financial burden besides having audit paras so frequently.

Also, the high court had referred the matter to the university syndicate, which took its final decision in line with the universities’ act and court as well as syndicate decision, he added.

President of the TSA Dr Izhar told The News the employees were working against important positions in different offices in the university. They were nearly 250 in number including 15 to 20 teachers, he explained.

He said that the TSA representatives resisted their termination in the syndicate but owing to the majority of the university administration in the forum, they could not undo the decision.

However, he hinted at launching a drive in support of the terminated teachers.

He said that these employees had been hired by the previous management - some through proper advertisement and others on the basis of vice-chancellors’ directives.

“It would be alright if the university now wants to manage the university’s affairs and avoid hiring more people in place of them to cope with the financial crunch of the university. But if other people are hired to run the university affairs, it would be a grave injustice and we would resist it,” he warned.