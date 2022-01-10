Over 200 tourists rescued

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday rescued over 200 tourists from Shogran and sent them to respective destinations across the country.

“We have rescued over 200 tourists from Shogran following the district administration banning the entry of tourists in Kaghan valley and Shogran,” Siraj Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Balakot, told reporters.

A police contingent led by Siraj Khan and Assistant Commissioner Balakot Saddam Hussain Balakot established two checkposts near Balakot restricting the entry of tourists into Kaghan valley and Shogran.

The additional policemen were deployed at Balakot-Garhi Habibullah Road to provide security to tourists who were on their way to Muzaffarabad and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir via that artery following the blockade of the Murree Road.