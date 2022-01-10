Shahid Afridi inaugurates library in Tank

PESHAWAR: Former captain Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi on Sunday inaugurated a library in Tank district.
Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi said the library had been closed for 15 years. He said the library building was renovated recently and he had sent letters to the National Book Foundation and Higher Education Department requesting for new books.
He said that computers would also be provided to the library to facilitate the youth seeking knowledge.
Speaking after inaugurating the library, Shahid Afridi commented that education was must for the development of a country and it was a basic right of every child.
However, he said it was unfortunate that millions of children had no access to education.
Shahid Afridi said the aim of restoration of the library was to facilitate children in getting education. He added that computers would also be provided to the library.
