Arms smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: Police foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested one person in Urmar locality on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police-Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters that personnel of Urmar Police Station stopped a pick-up truck and recovered 21 AK-47 and 16 pistols from its hidden cavities.

The cops also recovered parts of different weapons as well as 13,000 rounds. One accused, Imtiaz Ahmad, was arrested.