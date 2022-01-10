Arms smuggling bid foiled

PESHAWAR: Police foiled a bid of arms smuggling and arrested one person in Urmar locality on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police-Saddar Waqar Ahmad told reporters that personnel of Urmar Police Station stopped a pick-up truck and recovered 21 AK-47 and 16 pistols from its hidden cavities.
The cops also recovered parts of different weapons as well as 13,000 rounds. One accused, Imtiaz Ahmad, was arrested.
