Two workers killed in Darra Adamkhel mine tragedy

KOHAT: Two labourers were killed when a coalmine caved in at Darra Adamkhel town of the Kohat district on Sunday, official sources said.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the incident happened at Teendey Killay of Darra Adamkhel. The coalmine collapsed due to the continuous rain. Four labourers were buried under the rubble. The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation.

One coalminer succumbed to injuries. His body was retrieved from the rubble after making hectic efforts. Three other labourers were rescued in an injured condition.

One of them died later. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Shiney Killay of Darra Adamkhel.