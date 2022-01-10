Two workers killed in Darra Adamkhel mine tragedy

KOHAT: Two labourers were killed when a coalmine caved in at Darra Adamkhel town of the Kohat district on Sunday, official sources said.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the incident happened at Teendey Killay of Darra Adamkhel. The coalmine collapsed due to the continuous rain. Four labourers were buried under the rubble. The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and launched the rescue operation.
One coalminer succumbed to injuries. His body was retrieved from the rubble after making hectic efforts. Three other labourers were rescued in an injured condition.
One of them died later. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Shiney Killay of Darra Adamkhel.
HARIPUR: A boy was found dead in the forest area of a remote village of Bagra Union Council, police said on Sunday....
PESHAWAR: Despite the ban on the supply of gas to CNG stations, the domestic consumers are still facing gas shortage,...
MARDAN: The funeral prayers of the four cousins, who died in the Murree tragedy, were offered in Tazagram Alo Qasimi...
BARA: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter on Sunday asked the government to launch an operation...
LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Khanspur Campus has been turned into a...
MANSEHRA: The district administration has restricted the entry of tourists into Kaghan valley and Shogran to avoid any...
Comments