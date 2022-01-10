MNA demands action after death of 2 miners

BISHAM: Chairman, Standing Committee on Communications and Member National Assembly, Dr. Ibadullah, has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of two coalminers in Darra Adamkhel.
He termed it negligence and indifference of the provincial government. Funeral prayers for two coalminers were attended here by a large number of people.
Later, talking to the media the MNA said voice should be raised at every forum for protection of coalmine workers’ rights.
He said the present government had failed to provide protection to the workers and provide facilities to them.
Dr Ibadullah said daily accidents in coalmines were a source of worry. He asked the Assistant Commissioner of Kohat, Chief Inspector of Mines, Additional Secretary of Mines and other officials to take timely action against those involved in the tragedy
