Stranded tourists

On Saturday (January 8), the heart-wrenching Murree incident shook the nation to the core. More than 20 tourists who were stranded on the city’s snow-covered roads died. A few days ago, my friend took to social media to share that travelling to certain parts of Pakistan wasn’t advisable due to extremely alarming weather conditions. If an ordinary citizen can play his role and warn tourists against leisure travelling, why cannot our government make necessary announcements? Will our leaders accept that more than 20 people died because of their negligence?

Fahad Rind

Johi