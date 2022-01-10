The new variant ‘Omicron’ is becoming a threat to the healthcare system of underdeveloped countries like Pakistan. The WHO is saying that the Omicron variant will disrupt the economies of the world which are trying to stabilise amidst the ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic. In Pakistan too, the recently identified variant is exerting pressure on the already fragile health system, which is on the verge of collapse. According to the NCOC, it has done quite well on the vaccination front. The target of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the end of 2021 has been achieved to a great extent as 68.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

As compared with its neighbouring countries, Pakistan has done quite well in tackling the spread of the Omicron variant. The NCOC has taken timely decisions based on the available data to ensure that everyone remains safe. Even though some media reports suggest that Omicron is mild, people should continue to follow SOPs. They should get themselves fully vaccinated or go for booster shots if they are eligible, wear masks, avoid crowded places, and maintain a safe distance from others. Indoor places must be properly ventilated. Our efforts can help tackle the virus efficiently.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nanakana Sahib