Unforgettable tragedy

Thousands of people who were on their way to Murree to spend some quality time with their families and friends were stuck on the roads leading to the city due to the heavy snowstorm. People usually plan their trip to the northern areas of the country to enjoy the snowfall. It is also quite common for tourists to remain stuck in traffic for hours. However, this year, the situation turned out to be even worse. Many tourists remained trapped inside their cars for almost 20 hours with no food or clothes to save themselves from the cold. At least 20 people died.

The government should take immediate action to avoid such situations in the future. The relevant authorities should plan timely actions to avoid such disasters.

Muhammad Huzaifa

Islamabad