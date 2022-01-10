The people of Afghanistan have been facing an acute hunger crisis for many months now. A majority of people don’t have enough food to eat. The country is also witnessing the worst drought, which has made the situation even worse. Ever since the fall of Kabul, the country’s economic condition has suffered badly. The international community is also indifferent to the plight of hundreds of Afghans. The harsh winter has made things even worse.

All countries must come forward to help the nation.

Barkat Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot